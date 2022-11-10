“I no fit die alone” – HIV positive woman who mixes her blood with Zobo to sell confesses (Video)

An HIV carrier has confessed to mixing her blood with zobo she sells in order to get more people infected with the virus.

In a video which has gone viral, some radio anchors had asked their listeners to phone in and spill whatever ill that they’ve committed.

A lady called in to reveal that she had found out at the hospital that she was carrying HIV.

Since she didn’t have the money, she decided to begin mixing her blood with zobo to sell to her customers in order to get them infected.

She also revealed that she had been doing this for six months now.

In her words:

”I went to the hospital. They said I have HIV. I didn’t have money to treat myself. I started collecting my blood and adding it to the zobo and started selling it to many people”

