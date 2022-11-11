TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido steps out for the first time since Ifeanyi Adeleke’s death…

“She is coming out gradually”: Nigerians question…

Manager uses CCTV to save man from being poisoned by his date…

I still haven’t gotten job – Man tells nursing wife asking him to send money from Europe (Audio)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A WhatsApp exchange between a married man who had flown abroad and his nurse wife in Nigeria during which they quarreled about money has surfaced online

The man had reportedly moved to Europe at some point in the past to search for greener pastures; nevertheless, he stated that he had not settled down and begun earning money as his wife had anticipated.

The woman, a nursing mother, told her husband that the baby’s food supply had run out and that they also needed diapers.

READ ALSO

Reactions as broke Nigerian couple pour eye drops into their…

Man who married single mum discovers she cheated on him with…

She requested the funds in the voice message so that she could purchase the aforementioned items, and as she spoke, the baby’s cries could be heard in the background.

But the man lamented that because he has yet to secure employment in Europe, he has yet to begin earning money.

Instead of purchasing formula, the man advised her to start the infant on breast milk. He added that tying a cloth to the infant would accomplish the same goal as using diapers.

The man bemoaned bitterly the fact that he is 40 years old and does not want to talk about the same thing over and over again or be disturbed.

Additionally, he advised starting the kid on eba, noting that the infant should have finished eating baby food by this point because he is more than a year old.

Listen to the audio below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido steps out for the first time since Ifeanyi Adeleke’s death with red and…

“She is coming out gradually”: Nigerians question Regina…

Manager uses CCTV to save man from being poisoned by his date (Video)

My children will stay with my grandparents so I can have s*x with my…

“I spend at least two million on life problems everyday” – Ashmusy…

“Bride is ignoring the signs” – Photos of groom and best man…

“Move on” – Burna Boy replies to ex, Stefflon Don after she called him a mummy’s…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Mum shares sad story after losing her 3 daughter to flood

Burna Boy orders Lamborghini, Maybach and customised Bugatti at once

I still haven’t gotten job – Man tells nursing wife asking him to send money…

Lady goes crazy as stranger surprises her with N100k cash

Reactions as broke Nigerian couple pour eye drops into their eyes while soaking…

“That’s why you should praise teachers” – Reactions as…

Wizkid reacts after being asked to choose between Burna Boy and Tems

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More