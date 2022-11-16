‘I’ll not give up’ – Omoni Oboli shares epic throwback photo to motivate fans

Omoni Oboli, a veteran Nollywood actress and producer, has reassured young people in Nigeria and those who look up to her that they can succeed in life if they put in the effort.

The mother of three encouraged her followers to keep reaching new heights by sharing a throwback photo of herself on her Instagram page.

” I will not give up. I will not be deterred. I WILL CHANGE MY LIFE. As a serial entrepreneur, I know that no one knows what is going to happen next. But I NEVER quit. I keep going, always believing in myself, my ideas and my goals. I put God first and continue work at my dreams,” she captioned her post.

See her post below: