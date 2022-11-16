TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady divorces husband one month into marriage because he insisted…

“I am portable’s mother, I want to see my lovely son” – Woman who…

Why I’m scared of men who want to remain celibate until…

‘I’ll not give up’ – Omoni Oboli shares epic throwback photo to motivate fans

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Omoni Oboli, a veteran Nollywood actress and producer, has reassured young people in Nigeria and those who look up to her that they can succeed in life if they put in the effort.

The mother of three encouraged her followers to keep reaching new heights by sharing a throwback photo of herself on her Instagram page.

READ ALSO

James Brown shocked as he receives car gift from fans…

Asake’s look-alike fumes after being cornered by fans…

” I will not give up. I will not be deterred. I WILL CHANGE MY LIFE. As a serial entrepreneur, I know that no one knows what is going to happen next. But I NEVER quit. I keep going, always believing in myself, my ideas and my goals. I put God first and continue work at my dreams,” she captioned her post.

See her post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady divorces husband one month into marriage because he insisted she signs off…

“I am portable’s mother, I want to see my lovely son” – Woman who claims to be…

Why I’m scared of men who want to remain celibate until they get married…

Mr Ibu’s daughter announces end of her marriage, reveals why she ended…

“Money isn’t everything” – Reactions as Temi Otedola hints at her mother…

Freddie Leonard’s wife slams lady who said her marriage might end up like…

Cover or fence the pool – Fans react as Kizz Daniel gives tour of his…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘I’ll not give up’ – Omoni Oboli shares epic throwback photo to motivate fans

“I pray they don’t kill me with nack” – Wizkid cries out…

Moment Tinubu almost said ‘God bless PDP’ during APC Campaign Flag-Off

Blackface calls out Wizkid, Burna Boy, claims they sampled his song without…

I don’t know how to prepare it – Nigerian lady cries out to lover after his mum…

“I am portable’s mother, I want to see my lovely son” – Woman who claims to be…

Man surprises his appreciative girlfriend with new iPhone 14 Pro Max hidden…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More