“Why will your little miss be out like that” — Phyna bashed over outfit to club (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Phyna, the winner of the Level-Up edition of BBNaija, has sparked outrage following an outfit that exposed her body in a club.

The brand influencer, who is currently on a paid trip to South Africa with her fellow ex-housemates, has received harsh criticism from social media users for her mannerisms.

Phyna danced ecstatically in a video that went viral, wearing an outfit that was slit up to her waist, exposing her body with every move.

“I saw the little lady!!!! Who ever styled her did Rubbish Tbh!!!! Because why will your little miss, be out like that??? Hell na!!!!” a concerned fan wrote.

 

Another user added, “What is she wearing pants what did I just see😮.”

Watch the video below …

See some reactions below …

