TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“So ungrateful” – Man upset after visiting…

Korra Obidi’s sister and father show off dance moves days…

What almost ruined my wedding – Rita Dominic opens up

“I’m proud to share that I’m surrounded by a godly woman” – Lady celebrates her friend who is still a virgin at 37

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A 32-year-old South African lady, Zukiswa Joyi, who claims to be a virgin, has disclosed that her friend, Sunshine Zumpe Vundisa, who turns 37 is also a virgin.

The lady said this in a post made on her social media page on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, while celebrating her friend on her 37 birthday.

Celebrating Sunshine, she wrote:

READ ALSO

US-based man enraged after finding out his friend sold N4m…

Nigerian lady gives husband expensive gifts everyday until…

I’m proud to share that I’m surrounded by godly woman who uphold godly standards, 37 Years old Virgin, no mahn, we are many out here waiting on God, incase you feeling discouraging and alone, just know that God has Women out here who love and pursue him fiercely, I just had to share this since it’s her birthday and the next birthday might not find her a v. Dot because hubby would have taken it…. Happy birthday Sunshine.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“So ungrateful” – Man upset after visiting woman’s…

Korra Obidi’s sister and father show off dance moves days after Korra was…

What almost ruined my wedding – Rita Dominic opens up

“All I See Is Love” – Nigerians gush over loved up video of Davido and…

Heartwarming moment bride walked down the aisle with her 7 brothers (Video)

“Jonathan e no go better for you” – Little girl in tears as…

“I no fit pay 1naira” – Okada rider dragged to court after…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I’m proud to share that I’m surrounded by a godly…

“Chairman wan open zip o” – Impatient groom attempts to…

Deceased final year student allegedly wakes up at the mortuary (Details)

“I can’t have kids for my husband” – Woman confesses…

“Avoid pretty girls at all cost if your bank account isn’t…

Cook puts laxative in employer’s lunch then absconds with his money and…

“Set standard so high and build yourself to match what you want” –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More