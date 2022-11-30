“I’m proud to share that I’m surrounded by a godly woman” – Lady celebrates her friend who is still a virgin at 37

A 32-year-old South African lady, Zukiswa Joyi, who claims to be a virgin, has disclosed that her friend, Sunshine Zumpe Vundisa, who turns 37 is also a virgin.

The lady said this in a post made on her social media page on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, while celebrating her friend on her 37 birthday.

Celebrating Sunshine, she wrote:

“I’m proud to share that I’m surrounded by godly woman who uphold godly standards, 37 Years old Virgin, no mahn, we are many out here waiting on God, incase you feeling discouraging and alone, just know that God has Women out here who love and pursue him fiercely, I just had to share this since it’s her birthday and the next birthday might not find her a v. Dot because hubby would have taken it…. Happy birthday Sunshine.”