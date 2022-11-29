“I’ve been single for too long” – Wizkid cries out

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Grammy Award-winning musician, WizKid has gone online to lament over his long-standing single status.

It would be recalled that the singer already has three kids, and a recent addition with his baby mama, Jada Pollock, who also doubles as his manager.

The 32-year-old music star took to his snap to lament that he has been single for way too long.

Wizkid added that he needs to get himself ‘one or two’ to remedy his singleness.

His post has caused a buzz on social media, as netizens wonder if he has no plans with Jada Pollock with whom he had recently welcomed a second child.

janemena wrote: “Even jada understands this cruise too and is laughing at the comments”

symplychi_oma wrote: “As it is now e fit be say Wizkid put head for jada laps Dey type this thing”

teesbeautylane wrote: “Ah! Single ke! I thought they said he secretly married his manager”

