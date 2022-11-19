Korra Obidi excited as her divorce gets finalized (Video)

Korra Obidi took to Facebook live to celebrate the finalisation of her divorce from her ex-husband, Justin Dean.

Despite the divorce, Korra stated that she is open to moving on in peace with her ex, for the sake of the children.

Concerning her future love, Korra stated that this is not the end of the road for her because she is still looking for love.

For her, love is a beautiful thing, and she will not be deterred by her past experiences.

“I just want us to cheers to victory. I am not going to say what I am not supposed to say because some details are confidential. However, this is going to be a cheers to the future, to victory and success in the future. Cheers to the past things, to moving on and to new beginnings. Finalized divorce!!! I am a free woman and hopefully moving on in peace for the sake of my children. This wouldn’t be the end of the road for me love wise. I’m still looking for love, love is a beautiful thing and I will not allow this experiences deter me from finding true love. Divorced!!!!”.

See her post below: