Lady cries bitterly after boyfriend of 5 years dumped her despite having 7 abortions for him (Video)

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

A heartbroken lady sheds tears after the love of her life broke up with her despite having seven abortions for him.

The lady who had been in a long-term relationship with her boyfriend was devastated when he chose to erase all of their memories together.

In a video shared online, the heartbroken lady was seen sobbing uncontrollably; a caption on the video conveyed that she had been with her boyfriend for seven years.

She also revealed that she had within those five years had seven abortions for her lover.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile; A heavily pregnant woman swears she will give up on childbirth after the birth of her current child as she wails in labor pain.

A viral social media video captured the moment a pregnant woman decided not to have any more children.

