Let’s meet so I’ll beat you mercilessly and go to Kirikiri – Papaya Ex dares Bobrisky

Popular Instagram influencer, Abike Arab Money better known as Papaya Ex has challenged controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky to a brawl.

She took to her Instagram page to dare the crossdresser at a specific place so that he can get the beating of his life which might even land her in jail.

This comes after their recent squabble at a party which almost deteriorated to a fistfight.

The socialite, who called out the human barbie doll out during an Instagram live session, stated that Bobrisky was giving excuses about guests and police preventing him from beating her.

She taunted Bobrisky to come up the next morning in his typical crossdressing garb so they could finally resolve their differences.

The influencer suggested that the drag queen use body spray before going out, suggesting that she has body odor.

Watch the video below;