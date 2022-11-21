TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I can’t live without Peggy’ – Frederick Leonard reveals

“This love that we have is something of a miracle” – Peggy Ovire…

Emotional moment Dj Cuppy gets engaged by her white boyfriend

Let’s meet so I’ll beat you mercilessly and go to Kirikiri – Papaya Ex dares Bobrisky

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Instagram influencer, Abike Arab Money better known as Papaya Ex has challenged controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky to a brawl.

She took to her Instagram page to dare the crossdresser at a specific place so that he can get the beating of his life which might even land her in jail.

This comes after their recent squabble at a party which almost deteriorated to a fistfight.

READ ALSO

“People were holding me, I was so upset” –…

Bobrisky threatens to [email protected] up Papaya Ex, opens up on reason…

The socialite, who called out the human barbie doll out during an Instagram live session, stated that Bobrisky was giving excuses about guests and police preventing him from beating her.

She taunted Bobrisky to come up the next morning in his typical crossdressing garb so they could finally resolve their differences.

The influencer suggested that the drag queen use body spray before going out, suggesting that she has body odor.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I can’t live without Peggy’ – Frederick Leonard reveals

“This love that we have is something of a miracle” – Peggy Ovire speaks on her…

Emotional moment Dj Cuppy gets engaged by her white boyfriend

Korra Obidi excited as her divorce gets finalized (Video)

“I’m MRS LEONARD, Allow me to Re-introduce Myself ”- Peggy Ovire gushes…

“Remember you are a mother” – Regina Daniels gets dragged as she shares…

My newly married friend organised baby shower for me not knowing her husband is…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Let’s meet so I’ll beat you mercilessly and go to Kirikiri – Papaya Ex dares…

“I wasn’t born with a silver spoon; it was never easy” – Destiny Etiko reflects…

5 Times African Teams Impressed At The World World Cup

My newly married friend organised baby shower for me not knowing her husband is…

Israel DMW shares first Instagram post since Ifeanyi’s demise to celebrate…

“Being a virgin at 25 is not a flex” – Young influencer,…

“A light to the world, always ready to lift the other person”…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More