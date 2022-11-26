Love me pass your mama – Two slay queens use voodoo dolls to command Emeka and Victor (Video)

Two Nigerian ladies have been captured on tape employing fetish means to get money and gifts from their boyfriends known as Emeka and Victor.

They used voodoo dolls to command both men to lavishly spend this Christmas season on them by buying everything they desire.

One of the slayqueens requested that her man, Emeka, buy them hair, clothes, phones, shoes, bags, and other items.

The other demanded that her man Victor should love her more than his mother. When they were done they ended it with a conclusive I see!

Watch the video:

Slayqueens go the extra mile to ensure their boyfriends meet their demands this Xmas season pic.twitter.com/pv5TcDknJ2 — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) November 26, 2022

See some reactions below:

@StanSomto; Unrelated but why would women rather use juju on men to give them stuff when they could use it to make the money themselves? Have you noticed how women also pray for their men to make money and spoil them(which is not a bad thing o), rather than pray for themselves?

@Ola_mi_posi; They don’t see themselves as someone who needs to struggle in life to make it. all because they thought they are One kind of treasure that MENS needs to make how life complete.

@EL_GEEZZE; Listen to the items they mentioned, None of them mentioned landed properties or a business startup. Mediocrity.

@DabbyRasta; You dey use Satan bill person for Jesus birthday You dey whine God se😂😂😂

@WALCOTT43587972; U see sey girls no get sense 😩 both of em no even remember to say make den open business for dem 😩😩