Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian fashion stylist, JekwuTheStylist, has called out his ex-wife for trying to indoctrinate their 5 year old son with her s*xual beliefs.

He posted on both his Twitter and insta story pleading with her to allow their son to be a child and not force feed him with those orientations.

His ex, Nicki Anyasi has a same s*x partner and Jekwu has shown a high level of discomfort at how they are handling his son.

“Be G*y On Your Own

I Honestly Don’t Care

Infact If You Prefer Dogs Or Even Horses. It Doesn’t Matter To Me 

But When You Try To Inductrinate My 5yr Old Son In Any Manner Or Form. Then We Have A Big Problem. I Don’t Care If You Birthed Him.”

“For some of you that know them or seen them you know what’s going on. What you don’t know is that they’re literally living together, sleeping on the same bed with our son. 

“I’ve begged, I’ve asked, I’ve demanded. And I mean all parties involved. Just keep my son out of it. That’s all I asked for. You can do whatever you want. Tbh it’s not like I’m the most decent guy. “

 

