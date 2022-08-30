TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels’ message to Mercy Johnson stirs reactions…

Popular Skit makers, Twinz Love reveal dad who abandoned them as…

Scary moment Nigerian couple saw witch floating outside their…

Bobrisky brags as he flies hairstylist from UK for his birthday

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular crossdresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye aka Bobrisky has boasted about flying his stylist from United Kingdom.

Prior to the male Barbie’s birthday, which is on Wednesday, August 31st, he shared a video of the woman getting ready to leave for Nigeria on his official Instagram page.

Bob boasted about pulling off some boss maneuvers and said that anyone who thought it was simple could do the same.

READ ALSO

Ruth Kadiri celebrates look-alike daughter with adorable…

Nigerian man serving in the US Army flies to Nigeria to…

He shared a video of the hairstylist at the airport preparing to come make her over to slay his 31st birthday.

Sharing the clip, he wrote; ”If you think is easy fly a hairstylist from uk to style ur hair @hairfromus safe landing ❤️❤️❤️❤️ baby.”

See Netizens reactions;

hossanalube; Na the fake life all of us dey live , believe anything you see on net at your own risk

_tz_moore; Mk we sha no see tag later say u Dey owe 😂

_blakkout00; Y she pack luggages like person wey wan con Dey live with Bob 🌚

hairbykezzy; How many box? just to style bob

mesophete; It’s Normal,,,, everyone do things within their financial range…,,, The goal is to be contented within 🔥🔥

ayomideorooluwatomiwa; Lie lie lover iro po iro po 🎶🎶💃

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels’ message to Mercy Johnson stirs reactions (Screenshot)

Popular Skit makers, Twinz Love reveal dad who abandoned them as babies wants to…

Scary moment Nigerian couple saw witch floating outside their house after…

Man narrates his strange experience with a ‘hot’ lady at nightclub

Korra Obidi’s ex hubby, Justin Dean accidentally captures unclad new lover on IG…

“Stop recording me” — Slay queen begs after stealing man’s passport, gold, and…

Stop making a video of people when they are sad, it’s not nice –…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Bobrisky brags as he flies hairstylist from UK for his birthday

Nigerian couple who lived in one-room celebrate as they upgrade to beautiful…

“Na kiss be that?” – Video of Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage spark reactions

Emotional moment woman reunites with husband who traveled abroad one week after…

Woman behind ‘bunch of women’ soundtrack thanks Nigerians as she launches…

Man narrates his strange experience with a ‘hot’ lady at nightclub

Lady narrates experience with a fake slay queen she met

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More