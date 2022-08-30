Bobrisky brags as he flies hairstylist from UK for his birthday

Popular crossdresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye aka Bobrisky has boasted about flying his stylist from United Kingdom.

Prior to the male Barbie’s birthday, which is on Wednesday, August 31st, he shared a video of the woman getting ready to leave for Nigeria on his official Instagram page.

Bob boasted about pulling off some boss maneuvers and said that anyone who thought it was simple could do the same.

He shared a video of the hairstylist at the airport preparing to come make her over to slay his 31st birthday.

Sharing the clip, he wrote; ”If you think is easy fly a hairstylist from uk to style ur hair @hairfromus safe landing ❤️❤️❤️❤️ baby.”

See Netizens reactions;

hossanalube; Na the fake life all of us dey live , believe anything you see on net at your own risk

_tz_moore; Mk we sha no see tag later say u Dey owe 😂

_blakkout00; Y she pack luggages like person wey wan con Dey live with Bob 🌚

hairbykezzy; How many box? just to style bob

mesophete; It’s Normal,,,, everyone do things within their financial range…,,, The goal is to be contented within 🔥🔥

ayomideorooluwatomiwa; Lie lie lover iro po iro po 🎶🎶💃