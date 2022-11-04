Man sues bank, demands N5.5bn for leaking information that he’s broke

A Kenyan businessman has filed a lawsuit against a local bank for allegedly disclosing his private information to third parties without his permission.

Owner of New Mega Africa Ltd. Kirui Kamwibua is suing for Ksh1.48 billion in damages, including Ksh192 million for loss of income, Ksh1.2 billion for loss of goodwill, and Ksh92 million for loss of fixed assets (N5.5billion).

He brought a complaint before the Mombasa Commercial Bank Admiralty court, alleging that an Absa bank employee had improperly disclosed his data, which had a negative impact on his company’s activities.

“As a result of the leakage, the plaintiff’s creditors and other suppliers descended upon him and interrupted the business operations,” Kamwibua stated.

The CEO claimed that the bank and one of its employees had violated his right to privacy by giving out secret information to outside parties.

Additionally, he claimed that disclosing his financial statements with strangers in violation of the common law fiduciary obligation amounts to failing to safeguard the confidentiality of his accounts.

Additionally, Kamwibua said that attempts to preserve his transport company by asking the bank to renegotiate its loan commitments were turned down and led to economic sabotage.