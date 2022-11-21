TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I can’t live without Peggy’ – Frederick Leonard reveals

“This love that we have is something of a miracle” – Peggy Ovire…

Emotional moment Dj Cuppy gets engaged by her white boyfriend

“No respect for the police uniform anymore” – Sonia Ogiri laments after Papaya attended event with by 3 police officers

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular actress, Sonia Ogiri has raised alarm over rising disrespect of the Nigerian police by individuals who claim to be celebrities.

She wondered why an influencer, Papaya Ex, would be moving around with three police officers who go about opening doors for her.

According to her, in civilized countries, even billionaires such as Bill Gates, do not move around accompanied by policemen.

READ ALSO

Let’s meet so I’ll beat you mercilessly and go to Kirikiri –…

Bobrisky threatens to [email protected] up Papaya Ex, opens up on reason…

In her words;

“How did we get here as a nation? The seed planted by our politicians is Germinating into society mess.

A call to the Nigerian POLICE.

So the papaya girl or whatever she’s called cause I don’t know her, moves around with 3 Nigerian police and they even open car door for her? What is this? What does the Nigerian police actually stand for? What is going on? I have never seen any politician, Bill Gates, billionaires on police escorts here or any civilized country before.

Now anybody can just move with police and they see this as levels? No respect to that uniform anymore? Things getting out of hands in Nigeria and nothing is done about it, why don’t we learn RIGHT as an individuals/ nation? Influencing isn’t done this way.

See them constituting nuisance and if nothing is done now, it will be on the increase.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I can’t live without Peggy’ – Frederick Leonard reveals

“This love that we have is something of a miracle” – Peggy Ovire speaks on her…

Emotional moment Dj Cuppy gets engaged by her white boyfriend

Korra Obidi excited as her divorce gets finalized (Video)

“I’m MRS LEONARD, Allow me to Re-introduce Myself ”- Peggy Ovire gushes…

My newly married friend organised baby shower for me not knowing her husband is…

“Remember you are a mother” – Regina Daniels gets dragged as she shares…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“No respect for the police uniform anymore” – Sonia Ogiri laments…

Lady flies in from Turkey to console her bestie’s man after finding out they…

Let’s meet so I’ll beat you mercilessly and go to Kirikiri – Papaya Ex dares…

“I wasn’t born with a silver spoon; it was never easy” – Destiny Etiko reflects…

5 Times African Teams Impressed At The World World Cup

My newly married friend organised baby shower for me not knowing her husband is…

Israel DMW shares first Instagram post since Ifeanyi’s demise to celebrate…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More