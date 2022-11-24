TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Divorce isn’t something to celebrate. It is…

“I dumped you because you’re too perfect”…

Any man who doesn’t own house, car before marriage…

“Your marriage will last” – Reactions as Freddie Leonard’s wife opens up on sisters’ marriages

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood star, Peggy Ovire has stirred reactions after sharing the highlight of her traditional marriage on her Instagram page.

She shared a photo of her sisters praying for her and gushed over how their marriages have lasted for a long time.

In her words:

READ ALSO

“I can beat my chest to say my husband doesn’t…

“I’m MRS LEONARD, Allow me to Re-introduce Myself ”- Peggy…

“This right here was the Highlight of the Night for me, I was raised in a family who puts God first in Everything & grew up seeing my 2 big sisters Love God fervently.
The eldest, (left) have been married for 30yrs & my other sister Gifty (right) married for 21yrs & still counting……..

I don’t know how they do it but having them cover us under God’s guidance, protection and Me following in their footsteps is a blessing I’ll never forget🙏❤️”

Many netizens gushed over the couple as they gave heartfelt prayers to them.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Divorce isn’t something to celebrate. It is failure” – Justin…

“I dumped you because you’re too perfect” – Heartbroken…

Any man who doesn’t own house, car before marriage doesn’t have a…

Nigerian lady orders noodles at restaurant but gets served marriage proposal…

28-year-old lady set to divorce husband 5 months into marriage after finding out…

Send all your siblings away from your house if your marriage is not up to five…

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike to have their white wedding this weekend in…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Your marriage will last” – Reactions as Freddie…

“I’m tired of spending N50k on food everyday” Nkechi…

“My dreams always come to pass” — Mercy Eke says as she reveals winner of 2023…

“I need to be a man to take care of my family” – James…

“I can’t date anyone below my tax bracket” – Actor…

“Don’t borrow money from a woman, even if she’s your…

The last thing I will do before I die – BBNaija’s Pere shocks fans

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More