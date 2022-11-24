“Your marriage will last” – Reactions as Freddie Leonard’s wife opens up on sisters’ marriages

Nollywood star, Peggy Ovire has stirred reactions after sharing the highlight of her traditional marriage on her Instagram page.

She shared a photo of her sisters praying for her and gushed over how their marriages have lasted for a long time.

In her words:

“This right here was the Highlight of the Night for me, I was raised in a family who puts God first in Everything & grew up seeing my 2 big sisters Love God fervently.

The eldest, (left) have been married for 30yrs & my other sister Gifty (right) married for 21yrs & still counting……..

I don’t know how they do it but having them cover us under God’s guidance, protection and Me following in their footsteps is a blessing I’ll never forget🙏❤️”

Many netizens gushed over the couple as they gave heartfelt prayers to them.