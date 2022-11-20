TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I can’t live without Peggy’ – Frederick Leonard reveals

“This love that we have is something of a miracle” – Peggy Ovire…

Emotional moment Dj Cuppy gets engaged by her white boyfriend

“Remember you are a mother” – Regina Daniels gets dragged as she shares racy photo

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Regina Daniels, a Nollywood actress, and fashion entrepreneur is currently under fire for a racy photo she shared.

The mother of two took to the image-sharing platform to flaunt her skin while promoting a luxury skincare and weight-loss brand.

READ ALSO

“I am portable’s mother, I want to see my lovely son” –…

Man shares hilarious experience with dad who called him on…

See the post below:

Many people thought the photo was inappropriate for a married woman and mother of two.

They stormed her comment section, expressing their displeasure and chastising her for it.

Reacting, One Baliratuiddrisu wrote, “This is harram, Allah forbids this”

Mercy Ramsey wrote, “Cover your body please it’s the temple of the holy spirit”

Pretty bee wrote, “Why naked?”

Pretty bee added, ” Remember you are a mom”

Akanyinsola wrote, “Someone mother”

Com4ter wrote, “Na married woman abi na married girl. Just anyway make I mind my business”

Ify wrote, “Haba! You are supposed to be a practicing Muslim Madam”

Goldeefemme de vateur wrote, “Nigerians have their own world it seems? Apparently they are not Africans. Mother and wife in this pose publicly?”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I can’t live without Peggy’ – Frederick Leonard reveals

“This love that we have is something of a miracle” – Peggy Ovire speaks on her…

Emotional moment Dj Cuppy gets engaged by her white boyfriend

Korra Obidi excited as her divorce gets finalized (Video)

Curvy wedding guests cause commotion at friend’s wedding (Video)

Jane Mena and husband welcome first child (Video)

A guy I turned down used dogs to chase me when I went to fetch water at his…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

“Remember you are a mother” – Regina Daniels gets dragged as she shares…

“I’m MRS LEONARD, Allow me to Re-introduce Myself ”- Peggy Ovire gushes…

I am the baddest boy in Nollywood – Timini Egbuson declares

Bobrisky threatens to [email protected] up Papaya Ex, opens up on reason for beef (Video)

Lady stabs 21-year-old boyfriend to death in Lekki

“You are the strongest man I know” – Cubana Chief Priest celebrates Davido ahead…

Employer assaults housekeeper, gives her b!te mark for mistakenly breaking a…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More