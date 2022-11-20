“Remember you are a mother” – Regina Daniels gets dragged as she shares racy photo

Regina Daniels, a Nollywood actress, and fashion entrepreneur is currently under fire for a racy photo she shared.

The mother of two took to the image-sharing platform to flaunt her skin while promoting a luxury skincare and weight-loss brand.

See the post below:

Many people thought the photo was inappropriate for a married woman and mother of two.

They stormed her comment section, expressing their displeasure and chastising her for it.

Reacting, One Baliratuiddrisu wrote, “This is harram, Allah forbids this”

Mercy Ramsey wrote, “Cover your body please it’s the temple of the holy spirit”

Pretty bee wrote, “Why naked?”

Pretty bee added, ” Remember you are a mom”

Akanyinsola wrote, “Someone mother”

Com4ter wrote, “Na married woman abi na married girl. Just anyway make I mind my business”

Ify wrote, “Haba! You are supposed to be a practicing Muslim Madam”

Goldeefemme de vateur wrote, “Nigerians have their own world it seems? Apparently they are not Africans. Mother and wife in this pose publicly?”