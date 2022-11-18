Sabinus reacts after a show promoter was beaten over his absence at an event (Video)

Nigerian comedian, Sabinus, has reacted after missing an event which held at Oko, Anambra state.

Sabinus revealed that he had health issues which made him unable to attend. He however vowed to make it up to them.

Sadly, the show promoter who organized the event was beaten by angry fans over Sabinus’ absence.

Sabinus said:

“My people I know say una dey vex for me but abeg make una no vex. I was supposed to come to Oko yesterday for a show but my health was so bad.

“I just avoided the whole thing because I was afraid of breaking down. And I was coming from Lagos. Abeg make una no vex. Before the first week of December, I will try my best to come.

“I was paid for the event. I won’t lie. It was just my health issues. I will do the refund straight this morning. Abeg make una no vex for me.”