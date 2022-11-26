Sammie Okposo: Now they post his pictures but never reached out to him –…

Apostle Johnson Suleman, founder of Omega ministries, has taken to his Twitter page to mourn the death of his fellow minister, Sam Okposo.

According to Suleman, the deceased minister had been going through trying times but wasn’t shown love. Sadly, immediately the news of his death broke out, his photos started going viral.

In his words,

“Now they post his pictures…but never reached out in his trying times..He told me what pastors did to him and we both wept..

Love has left the church..

We have more ‘lawyers’ who are ready to judge than intercessors ready to restore..Rest in power my brother..You conquered!”

Reacting to this,

Fabulosgloria said, “Please this narrative is so WRONG… Sam Okposo died from complications due to hypertension. He had two concerts back-to-back in London and Lagos (logic centre). Sam didn’t die of depression. His wife didn’t leave him after his infidelity. He made peace with his baby mama and his in his son’s life. his relationship with his daughter was good. His church and friends remained. the only people that abandoned him were the online spectators of people’s life. Man had been battling high BP for years (long before his scandal). No need for this sermon. Meanwhile what he did was wrong and he was traded for it but it doesn’t take away the pain that he has died. He was a talented music minister who erred like the rest of us. no one puts you on the back for what he did and no one dances when anyone dies.”

