Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Rema was reported to have collapsed on the stage during a performance at a concert in the UK.

In a video that has gone viral online, he was seen dropping on the floor before medics ran in to take him away on a stretcher.

This video has stirred so many reactions online as there are many speculations as to what led to the fall.

Some netizens claimed that it could have been as a result of use of drugs, while others showed concern and advised artistes to listen to their bodies and know when they need rest.

A few however insisted that it was a prank and that he did that as a part of the stage performance.

See video here:

