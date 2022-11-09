Nigerian singer, Rema was reported to have collapsed on the stage during a performance at a concert in the UK.
In a video that has gone viral online, he was seen dropping on the floor before medics ran in to take him away on a stretcher.
This video has stirred so many reactions online as there are many speculations as to what led to the fall.
Some netizens claimed that it could have been as a result of use of drugs, while others showed concern and advised artistes to listen to their bodies and know when they need rest.
A few however insisted that it was a prank and that he did that as a part of the stage performance.
