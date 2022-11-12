“Side chick wahala” – Little girl tackles parents for getting cozy in her presence (Video)

A lady identified as Angybritton on TikTok has shared a funny video of her daughter taking over her position in a very hostile way.

In the video, she was laying very close to her husband when her baby girl violently pushed her away as she cried.

“What’s your problem, he’s my husband”, the angry mum tackled her daughter who refused to listen and kept crying until her mum moved.

Netizens laughed at how satisfied the baby looked when she successfully replaced her mother.

@brendamaynard1970: “don’t worry my daughter was the same but she is 24 still a daddy girl but now mommy bestie. shopping makeup secrets love it, but daddy still can’t do.”

@Reba25Mokgale: “🥰🥰God please help me I don’t want a baby girl I don’t want to fight with anyone for my partner 😂😂.”

See video here: