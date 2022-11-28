TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Where is Chioma?” — Davido’s father inquires as they take family…

Na the wife ex – Moment groom attacked man who sprayed him money…

Genevieve Nnaji makes first public appearance after months of…

“They post luxuries online but can’t help a colleague who’s running madly on streets” – Gifty Powers berates celebrities

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Ex BBNaija housemate, Gifty Powers has slammed Nigerian celebrities who show off opulence on social media but fail to help their colleagues in need.

The reality star took to Instagram to berate celebrities who are seemingly wealthy but have failed to help veteran actor, Hanks Anuku who is speculated to be mentally unstable.

It would be recalled that Hanks Anuku had been spotted on the streets of Asaba in dirty clothes which stirred concern from Nigerians.

READ ALSO

“I am wealthy and would be running for the president…

Hanks Anuku finally breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ clip of…

In her words:

It’s funny how the so-called celebrities post their luxuries on their ease, etthe can’t afford to contribute something on behalf of Hanks Anuku.

The so-called multi-billionaire daughters and fathers, the ones married to upcoming politicians, the actresses who sleep with politicians, the actors who do the yahoo, the singers, the musicians. .. It’s a shame y’all can’t come out to support a collea+ ue whois runnin» mad! onthe streets.

Well, it’s the world we live in. People sacrifice their souls, just to show off on social media and make the youngsters feel that their effort has seen for nothins.

And after hanging their dirty undies outside, they come on their saee and write “with God all things are possible “…” small girl big God”….”we thank God for it all” as their cation…

Na thunder goes fire all of una. Fools in the ‘30s, 40s, etc.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Where is Chioma?” — Davido’s father inquires as they take family photos (Video)

Na the wife ex – Moment groom attacked man who sprayed him money at his wedding…

Genevieve Nnaji makes first public appearance after months of reportedly…

Lady creates scene as husband tries to flee with their kids after dumping her…

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike share romantic moment ahead of white wedding in…

Why I am not thinking of marriage at my age – Actor, Timini Egbuson reveals

Photos and videos from actress Rita Dominic’s white wedding

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“They post luxuries online but can’t help a colleague who’s running madly on…

“I literally went insane” – ChaCha Eke testifies in Church as she allegedly…

“I’m in South Africa enjoying while you’re in Nigeria…

“You left Bimbo with me and didn’t care when she was dying” — Lady slams IVD…

“Before your son brings another son as his spouse, wake up” – Bishop…

“Where is Chioma?” — Davido’s father inquires as they take family photos (Video)

Ademola’s inauguration: Davido steps out in style for the first time since his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More