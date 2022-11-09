TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

De’ana Williamson on TikTok has posted a very adorable video showing how her husband brings flowers for their twin girls.

In the video, he got each of them a rose and they loved it, causing netizens to gush over them.

Netizens expressed how much they really loved his act of love to his girls and they didn’t hold back in the comments section.

@Kelly said: “Awe and they will remember this forever! My daughter’s dad brings her flowers once a month she gets so excited.”

@aquariuspd: “Great dads are such a precious gift. My dad gives me flowers every Valentine’s Day. I’m 39 now and he’s never missed one.”

@mota_bruna_33: “Yes! That’s it! Teacher your daughters how a man should treat a girl, so they cannot accept less than this 🥰🥰🥰🥰.”

