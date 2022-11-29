What almost ruined my wedding – Rita Dominic opens up

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic who just got wedded to the love of her life, Fidelis Anosike, has revealed how the UAE ban almost ruined her wedding.

Recall, United Arab Emirates had publicly announced their decline in granting 18 African countries visa application in which Nigeria was among.

Rita revealed that it almost thwarted her wedding but with the help of some friends, her wedding was successful.

In her words:

“Thank God for a beautiful weekend full of love and joy. Thank you to @Michael5inco for making my dream wedding gown. it was lot of hard work and patience since we were in two different countries.

The UAE ban almost ruined it all but designer @Michael_nardi who you see in this video came to the rescue by going and above and beyond to make the necessary alterations and final fittings. So huge hugs to both.”

See post below: