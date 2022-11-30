TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“So ungrateful” – Man upset after visiting…

What almost ruined my wedding – Rita Dominic opens up

Deceased final year student allegedly wakes up at the mortuary…

“What Sammie Okposo told me about his wife before he died” – Gospel singer opens up

Entertainment
By Shalom

Gospel singer, Sonnie Badu, has revealed what the late Sammie Okposo told him about his wife, Ozzy Okposo before he died.

According to Sonnie, Sammie had told him many many good things about his wife, Ozzy and this made the artiste deem it fit to thank Ozzy whom he described as the good woman that stood by her husband in challenging moments.

In his words,

READ ALSO

Sammie Okposo: Now they post his pictures but never reached…

Na the wife ex – Moment groom attacked man who sprayed him…

“I just want to say thank you to Mrs Okposo. You are a good woman. You stood behind your husband until the end. He said so Many good things about you in his challenging moments… Thank you, thank you, thank you for covering him when he needed it… Rest well #Landlord #RipSammieOkposo”

See post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“So ungrateful” – Man upset after visiting woman’s…

What almost ruined my wedding – Rita Dominic opens up

Deceased final year student allegedly wakes up at the mortuary (Details)

“All I See Is Love” – Nigerians gush over loved up video of Davido and…

“Chairman wan open zip o” – Impatient groom attempts to…

“Jonathan e no go better for you” – Little girl in tears as…

“I no fit pay 1naira” – Okada rider dragged to court after…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“What Sammie Okposo told me about his wife before he died” –…

“You look so cute” – Lady approaches man in the presence of…

Three injured in crash as man who was with his girlfriend chases his wife and…

Nkechi Blessing splashes millions on new Range Rover (Photos)

“I’m never leaving our baby with my husband again” –…

Nigerian man sees old man hawking pure water, buys him a tricycle, phone in one…

“I’m proud to share that I’m surrounded by a godly…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More