“What Sammie Okposo told me about his wife before he died” – Gospel singer opens up

Gospel singer, Sonnie Badu, has revealed what the late Sammie Okposo told him about his wife, Ozzy Okposo before he died.

According to Sonnie, Sammie had told him many many good things about his wife, Ozzy and this made the artiste deem it fit to thank Ozzy whom he described as the good woman that stood by her husband in challenging moments.

In his words,

“I just want to say thank you to Mrs Okposo. You are a good woman. You stood behind your husband until the end. He said so Many good things about you in his challenging moments… Thank you, thank you, thank you for covering him when he needed it… Rest well #Landlord #RipSammieOkposo”

