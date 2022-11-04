TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A man has advised couples on the precautions to take before bringing their partners abroad from Africa.

He hammered on the need to have the upper hand incase things get out of control to send him/her back to their country.

In the video he said:

“Whenever you want to bring your partner from Africa to abroad, let that your partner make an oath, as in a solid oath that as I’m going to meet my partner in abroad, I’ll follow all his or her way. 

“Anything he instructed me to do I’ll follow it. And when that your partner get his or herself in abroad, look for a lawyer, you understand. 

A lawyer that will fill a form for her or for him to sign that whenever he or her start misbehaving or maybe he or her don’t want to listen to you anymore, you still have the upper hand to send him or her back to Africa. So translate for him or her to understand before he or her sign it. Please very important.” 

See video here:

