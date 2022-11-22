“Which kind yansh be this?” – Ini Edo dragged as she shows off her body in dance video

Nollywood actress, Iniobong Edo Ekim, shared a video flaunting her body while dancing to a song and netizens dragged her mercilessly.

Many social media users found her backside amusing as one claimed that her “yansh is not yanshing”.

Netizens reactions on Instagram:

One Instagram user said, “Make your yansh no burst Shaa oo😂😂😂”.

Swittblaze said, “The other lady killed the vibe👏🔥” referring to the lady Ini Edo was dancing with.

Another Kenie_usen said, “This yansh is not yanshing o sis!

One even accused her of using an artificial bum.

Kevinhugoone wrote, “Ini Edo e be like say you buy Yash.”

Another kingzuby3 decided to mention another thing he noticed in the dance video, “I noticed 1k sitting while you guys with Alex were playing” he wrote.