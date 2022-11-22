TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I’m MRS LEONARD, Allow me to Re-introduce Myself ”- Peggy Ovire…

My newly married friend organised baby shower for me not knowing…

“I can beat my chest to say my husband doesn’t…

“Which kind yansh be this?” – Ini Edo dragged as she shows off her body in dance video

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Iniobong Edo Ekim, shared a video flaunting her body while dancing to a song and netizens dragged her mercilessly.

Many social media users found her backside amusing as one claimed that her “yansh is not yanshing”.

Netizens reactions on Instagram:

READ ALSO

“Abeg carry your pikin” – Comedian AY…

“Can we just make love?”- Video of Emmanuella…

One Instagram user said, “Make your yansh no burst Shaa oo😂😂😂”.

Swittblaze said, “The other lady killed the vibe👏🔥” referring to the lady Ini Edo was dancing with.

Another Kenie_usen said, “This yansh is not yanshing o sis!

One even accused her of using an artificial bum.

Kevinhugoone wrote, “Ini Edo e be like say you buy Yash.”

Another kingzuby3 decided to mention another thing he noticed in the dance video, “I noticed 1k sitting while you guys with Alex were playing” he wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I’m MRS LEONARD, Allow me to Re-introduce Myself ”- Peggy Ovire gushes…

My newly married friend organised baby shower for me not knowing her husband is…

“I can beat my chest to say my husband doesn’t womanize”…

“Remember you are a mother” – Regina Daniels gets dragged as she shares…

“I have never laughed this hard in a long time” – Nkechi Blessing gushes…

Regina Daniels left speechless as husband gifts her N10million for being…

Israel DMW shares first Instagram post since Ifeanyi’s demise to celebrate…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Which kind yansh be this?” – Ini Edo dragged as she shows off…

Despite beating me, I still want to be in Zeh Nation – Portable’s signee, Manny…

“I have never laughed this hard in a long time” – Nkechi Blessing gushes…

Lady discovers her ‘rich’ fiancé lives in uncompleted building

“This could have been you and your lovely wife May” – Yul…

“You had the mind to st*b my brother” – Grieving man accuses…

“Power to the people” – Regina Daniels’ son, Munir,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More