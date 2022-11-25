“Why do some men set such boundaries?” – Leaked chat between lady and boyfriend

A Twitter user has shared the conversation she had with her boyfriend who ordered her not to go for a party at another guy’s apartment.

The confused lady while sharing her story, asked netizens why men set such boundaries as she already planned on attending.

According to her, she had planned to visit with her female friends when her boyfriend stopped her because he found out the party was taking place at a guy‘s apartment.

Responding to this Omotayo of Lagos said, “It seems many of you just like creating unnecessary drama in ur relationship, for him to ask you not to go then its obvious he loves and cares about you, prevention is better than cure, what if you get there and you get drugged and maybe some of those guyz take advantage of you?”

