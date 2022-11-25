Since you can’t buy me a phone – Lady explains as boyfriend queries her for accepting N450k, iPhone 13 from another guy

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A lady has explained the details of her connection with a man while having a chat with her boyfriend.

She told her boyfriend that the stranger had given her a brand-new iPhone 13 and N450,000 so she could upgrade her clothes

In a WhatsApp chat which recently surfaced on social media, the lady reminded her man that it was the friend she told him about earlier.

He questioned her to find out if he was aware that she was in a relationship and asked why she was telling him about the things that another man had given her.

She responded by telling her partner to relax and that he was just a buddy.

She added that she made the decision to receive the iPhone and cash from the man because she knew her boyfriend couldn’t fulfill her needs.

See the screenshot below;

