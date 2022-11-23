TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I started seeing magg0ts” – Lady shares…

“Which kind yansh be this?” – Ini Edo dragged…

“I don finish am, he sweet pass my husband” –…

Lady fumes after being stopped by boyfriend from attending party at another man’s house

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian lady took to Twitter to ask why men set certain boundaries for their girlfriends.

This follows her boyfriend’s refusal to allow her to attend a party at another man’s apartment.

According to the user, she had previously informed her man that she would be attending a party, but it had slipped his mind.

READ ALSO

Man converts to Islam to marry his Muslim lover

How my girlfriend’s mom confessed about daughter’s affair…

Before he is reminded of the party, he asks her when she will be coming over to his place.

Despite knowing she will be attending the party with other female friends, he insists he does not want her there.

This takes the lady to her Twitter account, where he threw the open question.

See her post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I started seeing magg0ts” – Lady shares heartbreaking story…

“Which kind yansh be this?” – Ini Edo dragged as she shows off…

“I don finish am, he sweet pass my husband” – Married lady…

“I have never laughed this hard in a long time” – Nkechi Blessing gushes…

“Divorce isn’t something to celebrate. It is failure” – Justin…

“I go nod you enter c0ma” – Man warns girlfriend as she storms…

I had exotic car and 3 apartments in Nigeria, but I now live in one-room in…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Send all your siblings away from your house if your marriage is not up to five…

“Flat tummy loading” – Reactions as Nigerian lady shows off…

“I’m in tears” – Heartbroken man reveals what he saw…

Fans gush as DJ Cuppy flaunts engagement ring

Lady fumes after being stopped by boyfriend from attending party at another…

“It’s official” – Comedian Warri Pikin reveals she’s getting married again

Buhari unveils new design of N200, N500 and N1,000 notes (Photos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More