Why you shouldn’t bring any of your babymamas to your son’s burial – Lady warns Davido

A lady has warned Davido to not allow any of his baby mamas to the funeral of late Ifeanyi Adeleke.

She strongly claimed that she was convinced some of them had a hand in what happened to Ifeanyi by paying the staff to do it.

Speaking from her workplace she said:

“This my second job is not a easy job. Davido let me tell you one thing ehn, f*ck those baby Mamas. Don’t allow none of those bitches to show up on your son’s funeral Don’t do it, don’t let them come and pay last respects for your son because they know something about it.

“They paid people in that house to humiliate you. All those people that you’re giving them money, all is a scam, Sophia Momodu, all of them, they are paying those people, trying to be nice, buying them shirts, buying them nice things and they think Chioma is all that. Davido don’t allow them to come to your son’s funeral.”

See video here: