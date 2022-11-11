TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has become a topic of discussion after he was asked to pick between Burna Boy and Tems.

The ace singer was involved in an interesting “this or that” game and the video has got netizens talking online.

He was asked a few questions and given options to choose from.

It was going really well until the host asked him to pick between Burna boy and Tems and he took a deep breath and exclaimed.

The host asked:

“Burna boy or Tems?”

He responded

“Bomboclat! Don’t do that to me mehn, they are like two family members. I can’t pick.”

The host replied saying

“Right. It’s like picking a favorite child.” 

He was finally able to escape the tight situation that would have caused a stir on the internet.

