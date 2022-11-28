TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Where is Chioma?” — Davido’s father inquires as they take family…

Na the wife ex – Moment groom attacked man who sprayed him money…

Genevieve Nnaji makes first public appearance after months of…

“Women are not scarce; any lady demanding money from you isn’t good” – Reno Omokri advises men

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular political activist, Reno Omokri has opined that women who request for financial assistance from men are not good.

According to controversial political commentator, good women, although scarce, would never request for financial maintenance.

He asserts that the only women who should be able to demand such things of a guy are his mother, wife, daughter, or unmarried sister.

READ ALSO

“If you’re in a relationship and you still pay…

“I can’t date anyone below my tax bracket”…

Any other woman who asks for money without fitting the aforementioned criteria isn’t a good woman, according to Reno.

Reno Omokri wrote:

“Dear men,

Women are not scarce. What is scarce are good women. And good women do not demand financial maintenance, except they are your wife, daughter, mother, or unmarried sister. Any other woman demanding financial assistance from you CANNOT be a good woman!”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Where is Chioma?” — Davido’s father inquires as they take family photos (Video)

Na the wife ex – Moment groom attacked man who sprayed him money at his wedding…

Genevieve Nnaji makes first public appearance after months of reportedly…

Lady creates scene as husband tries to flee with their kids after dumping her…

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike share romantic moment ahead of white wedding in…

Photos and videos from actress Rita Dominic’s white wedding

“I literally went insane” – ChaCha Eke testifies in Church as she allegedly…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Women are not scarce; any lady demanding money from you isn’t…

“You’re too old for this; repent” — Ini Edo under fire over recent post (Video)

“They post luxuries online but can’t help a colleague who’s running madly on…

“I literally went insane” – ChaCha Eke testifies in Church as she allegedly…

“I’m in South Africa enjoying while you’re in Nigeria…

“You left Bimbo with me and didn’t care when she was dying” — Lady slams IVD…

“Before your son brings another son as his spouse, wake up” – Bishop…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More