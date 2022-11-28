“Women are not scarce; any lady demanding money from you isn’t good” – Reno Omokri advises men

Popular political activist, Reno Omokri has opined that women who request for financial assistance from men are not good.

According to controversial political commentator, good women, although scarce, would never request for financial maintenance.

He asserts that the only women who should be able to demand such things of a guy are his mother, wife, daughter, or unmarried sister.

Any other woman who asks for money without fitting the aforementioned criteria isn’t a good woman, according to Reno.

Reno Omokri wrote:

“Dear men,

Women are not scarce. What is scarce are good women. And good women do not demand financial maintenance, except they are your wife, daughter, mother, or unmarried sister. Any other woman demanding financial assistance from you CANNOT be a good woman!”