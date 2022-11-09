Yahoo boy ‘breaks down’ as white woman makes U-turn about sending him $1,000 (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

An internet fraudster aka Yahoo Boy, has been captured on tape having an exchange with a white client as money he risks losing the money he is expecting.

They were able to build a relationship online and she recently promised to send the sum of $1,000 to him. But she changed her mind because she suspects he is cheating on her.

The white lady called the yahoo boy and confronted him about it, but he denied betraying her.

In a video making the rounds online, the Yahoo Boy developed a funny accent while trying to convince her that his love is genuine.

He said he will never lie to her because she is the only person who gives him what he wants.

On realising that she may not send the $1,000 (N900k) again, he asked her why she does not trust him and wondered if she wants him to cry. A part of the clip captured him fake crying over the phone as he kept pleading his case.

Watch video below:

