Actress Nkiru Sylvanus excited as she gets engaged, flaunts engagement ring

Veteran actress, Nkiru Sylvanus is over the moon as she will be ending the year ‘taken’ as she flaunts her diamond engagement ring.

The actress is ending the year on a high note as she said yes to the love of her life.

The excited bride-to-be took to her Instagram page to show off her engagement ring.

“It is what it is”.

Congratulatory messages are already pouring in for her.

Recall that two years back, reports has it that, Nkiru Sylvanus’ marriage to her husband, Stanley Duru had reportedly crashed.

Nkiru reportedly married Stanley in 2014. Meanwhile, Stanley is the former husband to her colleague, Oge Okoye.

According to sources, their marriage crashed since late 2019.

According to reports, Stanley was first Nkiru’s boyfriend before he dumped her for Oge Okoye, whom he later married.

Oge Okoye and Stanley’s marriage crashed, he later went back to Nkiru who he dumped for Oge.

He wedded Nkiru and their marriage lasted for only 5 years.

While he was Oge Okoye’s husband, she described him as God-fearing, understanding, loving and caring.

She also said that he was a big lover of parties, and the two of them used to go clubbing together.

However, after things fell apart, Okoye claimed that Stanley was, above all, a chronic alcoholic.

Nkiru and Stanley were reported to be going out before Oge came into the picture, but it did not work out.

It was reported that Okoye was the reason things did not work out between Duru and Sylvanus. She reportedly managed to get pregnant for the man in question.

At one point, she was a good friend of Nkiru’s, but she went behind her back to get her man and later married him and had his baby in Amsterdam.