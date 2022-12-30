Lady secretly weds another man, sends wedding photos to boyfriend 2 months after catching him cheating

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

A stunning Nigerian woman has revealed how she repaid her cheating boyfriend.

She claimed that she had originally informed him that she had forgiven him for what he had done, and that she had then lied to him about going on a trip with only girls.

During the alleged trip, she sent him her wedding photos and this came as a shock to the young man.

She captioned the post:

“Two months ago I forgive him for cheating on me. And yesterday he received my wedding photos from the girls’ trip I told him I was going.”

Reacting to the video, @Bismark wrote: “I hate cheating with passion, no one has any excuse to cheat, and since he cheated on you first then you made the right call, wish you all the best.”

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

