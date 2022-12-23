Actress Tonto Dikeh donates 100 bags of rice, money and more to widows and elderlies

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has given back to the society through her charitable donations to the elderly and widowed as Christmas draws near.

The River State deputy governor candidate has begun her yearly 10,000 Smiles for Christmas charitable work. Olakunle Churchill’s ex wife gave hundreds of sacks of rice, cash, and other items to the elderly and widowed.

Sharing photos from her charitable outing on her Instagram, the actress turned politician wrote:

““@officialtontodikehfoundation is Glad to announce that we have kicked off our 10,000 SMILES FOR CHRISTMAS charity work…. We kick started with Rivers State, Rumuokuta, Obiakpor LGA, where we distributed hundreds of bags of rice and including money to support the wjdows and out smile on their faces…..”

