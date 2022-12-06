American actress, Kirstie Alley dies at 71

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

After a personal fight with cancer, Kirstie Alley, who gained fame in both television and movies, has passed away.

According to TMZ, the actresses family made the announcement of her passing on Monday.

Part of the statement read:

 “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.”

They continued …

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.”

Her two children wrote in the statement,

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

It’s unclear what type of cancer Alley was fighting.

Alley became a household name as Rebecca Howe on “Cheers” from 1987-1993 … a role that netted her both an Emmy and Golden Globe in 1991. She went on to snag her second Emmy for her role in “David’s Mother.”

She’s survived by her two kids, William True and Lillie Price.

