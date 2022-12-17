TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shares how Paul Okoye stormed her DM to rain insults on her…

“My new house and N25M car almost destroyed under 48 hours” —…

“I felt it wasn’t worth it” – Man says…

American singer, Lecrae gives self Nigerian name after discovering he’s of Nigerian descent

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

After learning that his roots originated in Nigeria, well-known American gospel musician Lecrae gave himself the Nigerian name Adewale Obinna.

On December 16, 2022, the talented musician posted on his Instagram profile to let people know.

READ ALSO

Ciara flaunts her baby bump in new adorable photos

12 Rappers who surprisingly don’t do drugs (With…

He claimed that DNA testing revealed his origins were from Nigeria and that when he had traveled there, Nigerians had been friendly and loving to him.

The ‘Jireh’ crooner said:

“First time in Nigeria. My DNA test confirms this is one of the countries my ancestors were brought from. I have experienced love like none other. Care, kindness, grace, and love.

I came here as LECRAE.

But my Nigerian name is Adewale Obinna.”

See post below;

In other entertainment news, Famous Ghanaian singer, Stonebwoy, pays tribute to the late son of Nigeria’s Afrobeat singer, Davido, at the Qatar fan festival.

During the Qatar fan festival, Stonebwoy dedicated a moment of prayer for Davido while recalling the loss of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

He further stated that fans should extend the same prayers to any of their loved ones whom they’ve lost untimely.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shares how Paul Okoye stormed her DM to rain insults on her for commenting…

“My new house and N25M car almost destroyed under 48 hours” — James Brown opens…

“I felt it wasn’t worth it” – Man says after discarding…

Family of business tycoon clashes over his wealth as he battles for life in…

“Our vision no longer aligned” – Funke Akindele finally opens up on…

“Finally off the market forever” — Empress Njamah ecstatic as she gets engaged…

“This mad man dey enter eye” – Nigerian Lady falls for…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

American singer, Lecrae gives self Nigerian name after discovering he’s of…

A man is meant to be with multiple women – Portable says

Anita Joseph, Olori Tobi Phillips, others react to Empress Njamah’s emotional…

VIDEO: “Yes I hit her” – Empress Njamah’s fiance, Josh tells…

“I’M NOT ENGAGED, I’m being blackmailed, to pay $450,000” –…

“Na yahoo money?” – Drama as market woman rejects new N1000 note

“Eight people were taken to hospital” – Mayor of London reacts to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More