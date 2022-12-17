American singer, Lecrae gives self Nigerian name after discovering he’s of Nigerian descent

After learning that his roots originated in Nigeria, well-known American gospel musician Lecrae gave himself the Nigerian name Adewale Obinna.

On December 16, 2022, the talented musician posted on his Instagram profile to let people know.

He claimed that DNA testing revealed his origins were from Nigeria and that when he had traveled there, Nigerians had been friendly and loving to him.

The ‘Jireh’ crooner said:

“First time in Nigeria. My DNA test confirms this is one of the countries my ancestors were brought from. I have experienced love like none other. Care, kindness, grace, and love. I came here as LECRAE. But my Nigerian name is Adewale Obinna.”

See post below;

