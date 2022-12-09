TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I feel so bad when I remember I’ll d!e young, just…

Man devastated after pranking woman he intends to marry only to…

Zainab Balogun’s marriage to billionaire husband, Dikko Nwachukwu…

VIDEO: Singer Davido arrives Qatar with customized blanket of Ifeanyi’s face printed on it

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Afrobeat Singer, Davido has touch down in Qatar ahead of his performance for the closing ceremony.

As previously reported by THEINFONG Davido is set to perform at the World Cup Qatar closing ceremony. 

The quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is set to begin today, December 9, 2022.

READ ALSO

Davido set to perform at Qatar 2022 World Cup closing…

VIDEO: Singer Rema splashes millions on a new Gwagon

Spotted at the airport, the musician was seen carrying a personalized blanket bearing an image of his deceased son Ifeanyi.

Ubi Franklin, his attorney, Bobo Ajudua, also known as Prince, and other people were seen with him.

Recall that Davido made history and made Nigerians proud as he, alongside Trinidad Cardona and AISHA, sang the 2022 World Cup soundtrack titled ‘Hayya Hayya’ (Better Together).

Taking to the microblogging platform Twitter, Davido said he was honoured with the feat, adding it is a win for Africa.

Many fans and music lovers storm social media platforms jubilating and praising Davido for making Nigerians proud.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I feel so bad when I remember I’ll d!e young, just two years…

Man devastated after pranking woman he intends to marry only to discover she’s a…

Zainab Balogun’s marriage to billionaire husband, Dikko Nwachukwu reportedly…

D’banj finally breaks silence on N-Power fraud allegation

“Igbo wey go havard” – Fans shade Maria as she slams her…

You can’t sing, it’s paid promotion that helps you – Portable blasts Wizkid

I started paying school fees with my earnings in JSS1 – The…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Little girl arrives graduation ceremony in long artificial eyelashes and nails…

“I said yes” – Pregnant lady goes crazy as lover finally…

D’banj released from ICPC custody, 72 hours after arrest

“2022 has been the most challenging” – Wizkid’s…

“Somebody is now showing skin” – Moyo Lawal shades Frederick’s wife, Peggy…

VIDEO: Singer Davido arrives Qatar with customized blanket of Ifeanyi’s face…

“We ended up falling in love” – Ashmusy tease as she shares…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More