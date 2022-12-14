Broadcaster, Yemi Sonde raises alarm over nude video blackmail

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Deborah Ngere

Yemi Sonde, the chairman of Yemi Sonde Media Group and owner of the well-known radio station YES FM, has pleaded with the public for help as he is being threatened with a video showing himself in a state of undress.

Sonde said that the blackmailer has access to his naked videos in a statement made on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

Yemi stated that the blackmailer, who identified himself as being from Cote D’Ivoire, gave him a video of him by himself in his bedroom and constantly requested payments ranging from N500,000 to N1,500,000 to get it off social media.

With the use of the aforementioned video, the blackmailer also got in touch with a few of the broadcaster’s acquaintances, pleading with them to persuade Sonde to pay the ransom or risk having his name exposed.

Sonde added that the blackmailer threatened to post the tapes on social media in order to humiliate him, his family, and his businesses and demanded payment immediately if the broadcaster wanted to delete them.

Yemi, however, said he had told the blackmailer to go ahead with his threat as he would not part with his hard-earned money to any blackmailer.

The statement reads:

“I am issuing this release to let Nigerians know that some powerful individuals who are bent on destroying me have orchestrated this blackmail. I don’t know what I did to necessitate this but I know that they will fail,”

“I suspect some high net-worth individuals in society who got the blackmailer to go after me, having hitherto sworn to take me down.”

