Burna Boy, Rema, and Ayra Starr surface on Barack Obama’s 2022 playlist

By Deborah Ngere

Nigerian music stars, Burna Boy, Rema and Ayra Starr has made it to U.S former president, Barack Obama’s list of favorite songs in 2022.

The United States’ 44th President shared his favorite music for the year 2022 on the microblogging site, Twitter.

The first song performed by a Nigerian musician was Last Last by Burna Boy, then Rush by Ayra Starr, and finally Calm Down by Rema.

Sharing the tweet, Barack Obama emphasized the love behind spreading his favourite playlist while asking to know other songs to add.

He wrote:

“I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites.

Are there any songs or artists I should check out?”

See post below;

