TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Drama as married woman catches husband with his side chick…

Man arrested for cutting receptionist’s n*pple after posing…

“The moment I dread the most is here” – Yvonne…

Burnaboy flaunts new customized jewelry worth millions (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Ace singer, Burnaboy has stirred reactions from netizens over his new customized jewelry worth millions of naira.

In a viral video, Burnaboy was seen flaunting a new ice jewelry, which was inscribed with “ODOGWU”.

His colleagues and friends were seen in the video hailing him as the “highest in the game” after which he told them that the jewelry cost a million dollars.

READ ALSO

“All I See Is Love” – Nigerians gush over loved up…

Moment Governor of Edo state turned to check if Davido was…

This raised controversy amongst cyber citizens as many reckoned with the fact that it’s actually worth a fortune while others discarded the “highest in the game” title for Davido.

Pablo2ofcanada said, “Davido wey dey visit icebox like e backyard💯😫😫 dude said highest in the game?? Be specific?? Music, jewelries?😫”

Youngtenny said, “There is nothing Burnaboy can buy that his colleagues Wizkid and OBO can’t buy.”

G4emmydior7 said, “the worst part is this celebrities don’t hate themselves in real life. You jobless Nigerians will be making a feud between yourself arguing about people who has made it. O b o get money pass this one and that but na true obo get the money make we no lie if you see truth talk😂.”

Chioma4eva wrote, “This looks heavy and solid….rich guys play. Congrats Burna, enjoy your money…you deserve am.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Drama as married woman catches husband with his side chick (Video)

Man arrested for cutting receptionist’s n*pple after posing as a job…

“The moment I dread the most is here” – Yvonne Jegede opens up…

“Stop demonizing CS” – Doctor advises as lady loses womb, baby after refusing to…

Reactions as grandma ties grandaughter with rope while taking a stroll (Video)

Abroad-based Nigerian shares hilarious experience with Caucasian boss who was…

“I feel like a blank sheet of paper” – Sammie Okposo’s…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Why Are People Preferring Kratom Shots Over Cigarettes?

“Leave our girls alone” – Ugandan singer pleads with Nigerian men…

TakeOff Death: Drama in court as alleged killer asks judge for money to hire…

Big boy publicly embarrassed for living lavishly online while allegedly owing…

“I no be upcoming artist” – Portable brags as he flaunts wads…

“He deserves life imprisonment” – Netizens react to…

Burnaboy flaunts new customized jewelry worth millions (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More