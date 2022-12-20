Cab Driver hails Girlfriend of two years for taking loan to buy him a car

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

A bolt driver is undoubtedly pleased that his sweetheart gave him a loan to buy a car. The driver was ecstatic and praised his partner for her thoughtful action.

According to the tale recounted on Twitter by a writer going by the name Abena, her bolt driver informed her that his girlfriend of two years had taken out a loan to purchase him a car. His partner lost her job a few weeks after taking out the loan.

The driver, who is grateful for his girlfriend’s thoughtful gift, started teaching and selling perfume to make money to assist her in repaying the loan.

His words:

“My Bolt driver says his GF of 2yrs took a loan to buy him the car, a few weeks before she lost her job. So he’s gone back to teaching, drives and sells perfumes in his car to help her back it back. He’s been praising her for more than 5 mins. I like that”

