Daddy Freeze tackles Yul Edochie for declaring himself a proud polygamist

By Ezie Innocent

Daddy Freeze, a media personality, has chastised actor Yul Edochie for declaring himself a proud polygamist.

Daddy agreed in the actor’s comment section that his decision to be a polygamist should not deter him from being a man of God and that there is nothing wrong with polygamy.

However, he must obtain the approval of his first wife, May Yul Edochie, and she must be pleased with his decision.

In his case, Daddy Freeze stated that May is dissatisfied with his decision and has stated that she will not be numbered. This is his problem, according to Freeze, and the only reason he would fault him.

He commented, “My brother there is nothing wrong with polygamy. It is scriptural like you noted. Abraham, David and Solomon were all polygamists. Polygamy can’t stop you from being a man of God. However, the only issue is that May @mayyuledochie is NOT happy. Traditionally (with regards to Nigerian culture) and scripturally, the first wife must consent. May made it clear that she didn’t consent. This is my issue. Do have yourself a happy holiday”.

