“Dating Skiibii was my biggest L this year, it was juju not love” – Actress Dorcas Shola Fapson states

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Actress, Dorcas Shola Fapson has labelled her sour relationship with Singer, Skiibii her biggest loss this year.

During a recent interview with Media personnel, Toke Makinwa she revealed this.

When Toke Makinwa questioned her about her biggest mistake of the year, she chuckled and responded that Toke already knew.

She continued by saying that what she and Skiibii had been juju rather than true love, and her eyes are now clear.

Dorcas claimed that because of her inherent goodness, she had never had to confront any of her ex-boyfriend’s, but Skiibii had done something that supported what Dorcas had been saying about him.

See post below;

The duo who had a really messy breakup with Dorcas dragging Skiibii on social media any opportunity she get.

