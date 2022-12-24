Davido and Chioma join family to celebrate Christmas (Video)

Davido Adeleke, a superstar Afrobeat singer, and his wife, Chioma Rowland, have been spotted with family ahead of Christmas.

This comes after the singer made his first public appearance since the death of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke Jnr, at the 2022 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony.

A video circulating on social media shows the singer with Chioma while preparing for Christmas with her inlaws.

Davido, who is known to enjoy spending time with children, was seen playing with one of his nephews while his wife spoke with another family member.

The video, however, stirred emotional reactions from fans who expressed heartfelt concern for the couple.

“Oh Ify would have been jumping everywhere full of excitement. Devil no like good thing. Jesus complete their joy and restore all they have lost,” a social media user wrote.

Another added, “Davido’s natural love for kids show everywhere he goes as long as kids are around. 😍😍.”

