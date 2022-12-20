Davido’s wife, Chioma rocks outfit worth N6 million to 2022 Qatar World Cup event.

Chioma Wife of Afrobeat Singer, Davido was spotted with a designer jacket worth N6 Million.

002 as she is fondly called was spotted getting her sweetheart dressed for his performance In Qatar.

Davido’s first Instagram image since the death of their son, Ifeanyi showed the two getting set to fly to Qatar for the artist’s performance at the 2022 Qatar World Cup event’s closing ceremony.

In a recent snapshot they shared, Chioma donned an extravagant designer outfit that cost more than N6 million.

A green PUMA X Ami jacket costing N101,574 ($228) was spotted on Chioma. Along with deconstructed Sun & Cloud cargo pants that cost N62,370 ($140) each, she also wore luxury sunglasses.

The wife of Davido also wore a pair of Puma CA Pro Mid sneakers, which, according to online sources, are worth a staggering N5.6 million (11999 EUR).