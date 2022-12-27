Davido unfollows Eniola Badmus, weeks after monetizing son’s death

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Seems like there is trouble in paradise as Davido has unfollowed Actress, Eniola Badmus who happens to be his best friend.

Prior to the death of his son in October, the singer and Eniola Badmus had been close friends for years. However, Eniola Badmus gained notoriety for announcing the toddler’s passing before anyone could confirm his death.

THEINFONG checked Davido’s Instagram page and saw that he was no longer following her. It was discovered after more research that Davido had unfollowed Eniola Badmus.

Eniola Badmus, who is still following the singer as of the time of reporting, has not yet reciprocated.

Recall that Eniola was one of the first celebrities that announced the death of Ifeanyi in a cryptic message.

Moments after her post, Nigerians stormed the comment section, accusing her of using the boy’s death as a means of gaining more popularity. Others opined that it was insensitive to announce the death of a child before confirmation from the parents.

With things spiraling out of control, Eniola was forced to delete the post on Instagram and Facebook.

The 38-year-old also came under fire after posting now-deleted videos about the death of Ifeanyi on her YouTube channel.

