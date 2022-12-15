Depression: Bimbo Ademoye mourns DJ Twitch, opens up on her experience

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye has mourned DJ Twitch at the same time opening up on having experienced depression.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, the renowned DJ on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, has passed away after commiting suicide.

Reacting to this tragic news, Bimbo Ademoye revealed that she also battled depression.

She wrote:

“This one hurt. He was so full of life. Coming from someone who has battled depression. It’s kinda hard to hang in there. Rest well.”

In another post, the 32-year-old urged her followers to show kindness to one another because some people deal with hurt differently and not everyone can handle heartbreak.

She wrote: