DJ Cuppy’s fiance, Ryan Taylor allegedly involved with another woman weeks before their engagement (video)

Ryan Taylor, DJ Cuppy’s fiancee, is said to have been in a romantic relationship with a UK influencer, Fiona Michelle, shortly before proposing to the Nigerian billionaire’s daughter.

It would be recalled that the boxer made headlines some weeks ago after he proposed to Otedola’s daughter at a show in the UAE.

A video shared in November by Fiona Michelle on TikTok went viral, capturing romantic moments with Ryan Taylor.

Despite his face being hidden in most of the videos, the tattoos on his body match that of the amateur boxer.

Below are snapshots from the UK influencer’s romantic dates with Ryan:

This, however, stirred mixed feelings among the fans of DJ Cuppy on the fate of her relationship which she’s fully invested in from her series of public displays of affection.

Watch the video below …